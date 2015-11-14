N. Nazarbayev offers condolences to French President on terrorist attacks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to President of Francois Hollande on the terrorist attacks in Paris, the press service of the Akorda informs.

It was with deep regret that the President of Kazakhstan heard the news about the violent terrorist attacks that took many people's lives, the telegram reads.

"Spreading of terrorism becomes a common challenge for all the countries today. Kazakhstan condemns terrorism and extremism in all forms as a threat to the international security," N. Nazarbayev wrote.

The President of Kazakhstan personally and on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan expressed condolences to families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Paris and to all the people of France.