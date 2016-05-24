N. Nazarbayev: Oil and gas sector is main sphere of partnership between Kazakhstan and China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State N. Nazarbayev held a meeting with president of CITIC Group Corporation Wang Jiong, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the issues of implementation of joint projects, and considered the promising spheres of interaction.

The Head of State called the oil and gas sphere the main sphere of partnership between Kazakhstan and China having noted that Kazakhstan was successfully cooperating with CITIC Group Corporation over a long period of time already.

Wang Jiong informed N. Nazarbayev about the implementation of different projects that help in future development of construction and oil and gas sectors of Kazakhstan.