N. Nazarbayev ordered Government and National Bank to restore financing of small and medium-sized business by second-tier banks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered the Government and the National Bank to start working on restoration of the volume of financing of small and medium-sized business by second-tier banks.

"We have to ensure macroeconomic stability and create the conditions for the growth of investments. The Government and National Bank have to take measures on restoration of the volume of financing of the economy by the second-tier banks paying attention to financing of small and medium-sized business as well," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President noted that the banks were not active taking into account the situation in the economy. Now when the situation has become stable, the conversion rate is stable, the banks have to start financing of the economy, the President stressed.