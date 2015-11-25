N. Nazarbayev ordered to develop investment attractiveness of Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov, the press service of the Akorda informs.

During the meeting the Head of State noted the importance of ensuring future stabilization of the economy of the region, implementation of state programs and increasing of the employment of the population of the region and fulfillment of anti-crisis measures in order to improve the wellbeing of people.

Besides, the President of Kazakhstan ordered to continue to work on development of investment attractiveness of the region and support of small and medium-sized entities.

The Governor of Almaty region informed N. Nazarbayev about key indicators of social and economic development and plans for the nearest future.

A. Batalov noted that the main program document on development of the region was specially developed plan featuring 16 dimensions.

"In accordance with your instructions, we determined the directions of work in order to attract investments in our economy, create new jobs and ensure employment of the population. Besides, we work on development of the agricultural sector, small and medium-sized business. In whole, the economy of region has been developing dynamically this year. In particular, compared to the reporting period of the previous year, a growth in the industrial sphere, agriculture, investments was registered," the Governor of Almaty region informs.

Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.