N. Nazarbayev ordered to establish call center under Government of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to establish a unified call center within the structure of the Government of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State stressed that the people of Kazakhstan received over 1 million 200 thousand public services in the first quarter of the year through the electronic government portal.

"I order to establish a unified call center under the Government of Kazakhstan to explain people the new norms, how to use the electronic government and where to go for any service. People should be able to receive all the information they need there," N. Nazarbayev said.