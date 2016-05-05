N. Nazarbayev ordered to establish commission on land reform

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ordered to establish a commission on the land reform during the sitting of the Akorda today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"First of all, a commission on the land reform must be established. First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev will head the commission. The commission along with state bodies will discuss the issue, analyze it, explain it and submit its proposals for the consideration of the Parliament. Together with the Parliament we will reconsider this issue," the President said.

The Head of State thinks that the large-scale explanation work needs to be conducted by the Nur Otan party. All parties and mass media should be involved in the process of explanation of this sophisticated issue to the population.

"We do not need any Law that the people dislike. However, we have to explain what kind of consequences we will have if we do not have this Law," the Head of State said.