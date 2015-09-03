ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the military parade in Beijing dedicated to the 70th anniversary of Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the end of World War II.

The leaders of more than 20 countries and governments, heads of international organizations arrived in Beijing for the parade. Our country will be represented in the parade by the silent drill team of Air Cavalry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Armed Forces, Akorda press service informs.