ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the republican forum of labour collectives in Pavlodar.

Over 4 thousand people representing 10 regions of Kazakhstan took part in the event, the press service of the Akorda informs.

In his speech N. Nazarbayev emphasized the significant role of people's labour in development of the country.

"We have gathered together here, the best representatives of labour collectives from all around the country. The economy of our country grows thanks to your work. We have a task on forming the society of universal labour in Kazakhstan. We have to remember that the strongest currency is labour of people," the Head of State said.

The President noted that the pace of the growth of the economy was preserved despite the unfavourable economic situation in the world.

"Presently, the global markets experience tough times. Many world companies are forced to cut down production and staff. The social expenditures are also reduced. The unemployment is growing. This is what the global crisis is causing. We have difficult times as well. The prices for our products dropped including oil, metals and different types of industrial products. Thanks to this situation we began to create a new alternative economy implementing industrialization programs and our large-scale program "Nurly Zhol". The production has not slowed down, just a bit. We also fulfill our social obligations," the President said.

N. Nazarbayev also noted the importance of preserving the level of employment of the population.

"On my instruction, significant funds will be allocated this year for implementation of the Employment Road Map. It will allow to create about 60 thousand people. Besides, at least 18 thousand jobs are planned to be created, and about one thousand infrastructural projects are planned to be implemented. We also continue the program of industrial development," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also drew attention to the fact that the state paid a great attention to issues of social support of the population.

In conclusion, the Head of State reminded of the upcoming celebration of the 25th anniversary of independence of the country this year and thanked everybody for staying united.