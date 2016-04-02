EN
    11:07, 02 April 2016 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev plans to visit Japan this autumn

    ASTANA-WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev plans to visit Japan this autumn, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    "I held a meeting with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe. We agreed that a special on development of our cooperation in different spheres of the economy would be adopted during my visit to Japan this autumn. Japan is a partner of Kazakhstan in many spheres. Japan helped Kazakhstan in rehabilitation of people who suffered from nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. Besides, I met with US State Secretary J. Kerry, leaders of Ukraine and Mexico," the President of Kazakhstan told at the briefing for representatives of the mass media of Kazakhstan within the framework of the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington.

     

