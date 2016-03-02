N. Nazarbayev proposed to discuss way to stop using sanctions policy at the Astana Economic Forum (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to discuss a way to stop using sanctions policy at the Astana Economic Forum this May.

Speaking at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the global economic crisis continued to negatively impact the entire world.

"However, the crisis also gives new opportunities for development. We have to use this opportunity for laying the foundation for the right, effective and well-balanced model of the world economic development. It was the reason why I proposed to establish the Eurasian Economic Space," the Head of State stressed.

He noted that Eurasia was the key geopolitical and economic factor of the world policy. It is where the interests of all global players are intercrossing - China, Russia, USA, EU, India, Iran and Turkey.

"Geopolitical games, mutual economic sanctions and other elements of the cold war have to be put away forever. Building of peaceful, stable, prosperous and economically strong Eurasia will give a powerful impetus for the global growth and serve for everyone," the President said.

The President called on to focus the efforts of all the states on development of cooperation on bilateral regional, interregional and global levels in economic, trade and investment spheres.

"Politics should not interfere with the cooperation and economic growth. The sanctions policy does not allow to reach the desired results expect for the deterioration of the economic state of the countries. I propose to discuss this idea at the ninth Astana Economic Forum this May. I count on serious representation of your countries at the event," N. Nazarbayev added.