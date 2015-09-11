EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:56, 11 September 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev put forward proposal on establishment of fund, TV channel and center of Turkic history

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev thinks it is necessary to establish a fund, TV channel and a center of Turkic history.

    The President of Kazakhstan put forward this proposal at the 5 th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States today.

    According to him, it is necessary to attract people ready to invest into establishment of the common financial fund of the member states of the Council for development of the Turkic world.

    "I think we need to establish the common information space for the Turkic world. Thus, a TV channel covering this sphere would be very important. Besides, I consider establishment of the center of Turkic history is significant," the President added.

    Tags:
    Turkic speaking states President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!