N. Nazarbayev put forward proposal on establishment of fund, TV channel and center of Turkic history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev thinks it is necessary to establish a fund, TV channel and a center of Turkic history.

The President of Kazakhstan put forward this proposal at the 5 th summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States today.

According to him, it is necessary to attract people ready to invest into establishment of the common financial fund of the member states of the Council for development of the Turkic world.

"I think we need to establish the common information space for the Turkic world. Thus, a TV channel covering this sphere would be very important. Besides, I consider establishment of the center of Turkic history is significant," the President added.