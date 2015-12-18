N. Nazarbayev received letters of congratulation on Independence Day from Foreign Heads of State and Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received many letters of congratulation on the Independence Day from foreign Heads of State and Government, the press service of the Akorda informs.

President of Russia V. Putin noted that Kazakhstan was successfully developing as a democratic, multiethnic country with a diversified economy. He also stressed that Kazakhstan is now a respected country in the international arena, which contributes to addressing relevant issues of the international agenda.

"I am glad to note a high level of the Kazakh-Russian relations based on years-long traditions of friendship and good-neighborly relations. The activity of the Eurasian Economic Union is growing and it provides new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation in the different spheres," V. Putin noted.

"The United States is proud of being a partner of Kazakhstan that is walking its way towards prosperity and democracy. We will be happy to celebrate the Independence Day together in future," American President B. Obama wrote.

In turn, Pope Francis wished N. Nazarbayev and all the people of Kazakhstan happiness and wellbeing.

Queen Elizabeth II, Emperor of Japan Akihito, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz, King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, King of Sweden Carl XVI and King of Belgium Filipe sent their congratulations to the Kazakh Leader on the Independence Day. They wished the people of Kazakhstan future development and prosperity.

President of France F. Hollande noted that the visit of President N. Nazarbayev to France this year became another opportunity for proving a high-quality of bilateral relations between the countries, especially in the sphere of political dialogue and cooperation between educational institutions.

President of Germany Joachim Gauck said that since gaining independence Kazakhstan had covered a long way of development, and noted that the relations between the two countries were only improving over all these years.

President of Italy S. Mattarella wished Kazakhstan to have new opportunities for future strengthening of mutually beneficial relations between Italy and Kazakhstan in the political and economic spheres including the relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.

President of the Czech Republic M. Zeman expressed his confidence that traditionally friendly relations between the two countries would continue to develop in all spheres. He also thanked Kazakhstan for a warm welcome during his visit to Kazakhstan last year.

President of Belarus A. Lukashenko emphasized that Kazakhstan should be rightfully proud of its achievement in strengthening of its statehood, ensuring accord, building of effective economy and development of the international image.

These are just a few of the congratulations received from presidents and high officials of foreign countries on the Independence Day of Kazakhstan.