N. Nazarbayev received N. Lalovic

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev received president of the international federation "United World Wrestling" Nenad Lalovic.

The Kazakh President welcomed N. Lalovic, who arrived in Astana for holding the Olympic qualification wrestling tournament of Asia, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"Wrestling is a special and traditional sport for the Kazakhs. No holiday was held without organizing a wrestling tournament. Presently, the state exerts a lot of efforts for popularization of wrestling among the youth, and it helped Kazakhstan to reach new heights in the international arena," N. Nazarbayev noted.

In turn, the president of the international federation "United World Wrestling" thanked N. Nazarbayev for the support and organization of the tournament scheduled to be held in Astana.

Besides, N. Lalovic awarded the order of the international federation "United World Wrestling" to N. Nazarbayev at the meeting.