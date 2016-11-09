N.Nazarbayev receives Hiroshima “Specially Honorary Citizen” title

KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev who is paying an official visit to Japan has been awarded the title of "Specially Honorary Citizen" of Hiroshima, Kazinform reports.

Since 1963 in Hiroshima this title has been given to prominent foreign guests who have contributed a lot to development of international cooperation with participation of the city of Hiroshima. Among 36 people who were awarded the title is UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon (2010 г.) and mayors of twinned cities and heads of different sports federations which conducted large international competitions in Hiroshima.

Until recently the heads of foreign states and governments have not had a chance to receive such title. The title comes with a medal on a ribbon, chest badge and diploma.

Hiroshima with population a little more than 1,1 million is located in the west of Japan's largest island Honshu and is the administrative center of Hiroshima prefecture. In 1980 Hiroshima became a governance ordinance city. Hiroshima is best known as the first city in history to be targeted by a nuclear weapon in August 1945.