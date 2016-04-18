EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:32, 18 April 2016 | GMT +6

    N.Nazarbayev’s Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” is addressed to entire world – Majilisman Sultanov

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President's Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" is addressed to all the peoples of the world. Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Kuanysh Sultanov said it at a press conference in Astana today.

    “In his Manifesto “The World. The 21st Century” the Head of State highlights that the Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty does not fulfill its purpose. 20 years ago, the UN developed and signed the Treaty on General Prohibition of Nuclear Tests. It has not entered into force yet, although temporary ban was announced by all countries. This is a significant step ahead. Therefore, the Kazakh President’s Manifesto was and is addressed to the heads of state, countries and peoples of the entire world. The Manifesto calls all the nations and countries to unite in the fight for the nuclear-weapon-free world, K.Sultanov noted.

    According to the deputy, such great interest of the global community to the program document authored by N.Nazarbayev is directly linked to ndisputable leadership of Kazakhstan and its President in the global anti-nuclear movement.

    Tags:
    Security Parliament UN President of Kazakhstan Majilis Nuclear disarmament Manifesto “The World. The 21st century” by N.Nazarbayev News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!