EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:57, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev: SCO has to remain guarantor of stability and security of region

    None
    None
    UFA. KAZINFORM - In the context of the events and processes taking place globally, the SCO has to remain a guarantor of stability and security of the region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said speaking at the enlarged sitting of the SCO Heads of State in Ufa.

    "Signing of the SCO Development Strategy-2025 is a vivid demonstration of the evolution of this organization," N. Nazarbayev said.

    Besides, the Head of State emphasized that the document would have to become the backbone of the organization's activity for the next 10 years.

    "In the context of the events and processes taking place globally, the SCO has to remain a guarantor of stability and security of the region," N. Nazarbayev added.

    Tags:
    SCO Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!