N. Nazarbayev sent letter of condolence to Emperor of Japan on deaths of many people as result of earthquake

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev sent a letter of condolence to Emperor of Japan Akihito.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the letter reads that it was with deep regret that the President of Kazakhstan heard the news about multiple deaths of people as a result of the earthquake on Kyushu Island last week.

On behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan and personally N. Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the entire nation of Japan, families and friends of people who fell victims to the disaster. The President of Kazakhstan also wished speedy recovery to the people injured as a result of the earthquake.