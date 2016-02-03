N. Nazarbayev set several new tasks before Foreign Affairs Ministry (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The enlarged sitting of the board of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev took place in Astana.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the main theme of sitting was strengthening of the foreign economic activity of the ministry and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan.

At the sitting, the participants also discussed future measures on ensuring participation of foreign countries in the international specialized exhibition "EXPO-2017".

The President of the country also set a number of new tasks before the ministry and gave some specific instructions.

The Head of State noted that the ministry was established 25 years ago when the country lived under difficult conditions.

"Presently, Kazakhstan has diplomatic relations with 169 world countries. Kazakhstan has 94 embassies working in foreign countries. Besides, more than 50 embassies and diplomatic missions of foreign countries and international organizations are working in Kazakhstan. Our diplomats were involved and initiated many foreign policy initiatives in the world. Kazakhstan for the first time in its history was trying to get a non-permanent seat in the UNSC, and the country hopes for the support of the countries. Kazakhstan was also the first country to hold the OSCE Summit in this century," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also noted the contribution of Kazakhstani diplomats and expressed gratitude for their work aimed at strengthening of the sovereignty of the state and development of the foreign policy of the country.

"Everything we do is seen by the international community. It made our country recognizable globally. We have to remember what we have done, but we also have to think about what we still have to do. We are having hard times now," the Head of State told.