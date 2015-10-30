12:20, 30 October 2015 | GMT +6
N. Nazarbayev signed amendments to law in entrepreneurship sphere
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts of Kazakhstan in the entrepreneurship sphere," the press service of the Akorda informs.
The law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms and at bringing the legislation in line with the Entrepreneurial Code of Kazakhstan.