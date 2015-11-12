EN
    11:56, 12 November 2015

    N. Nazarbayev signed amendments to law on commercialization of results of research activity

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law "On amendments to several legislative acts on the issue of commercialization of the results of scientific and research activity", the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The Law is aimed at bringing the legislation in line with the Law of Kazakhstan "On commercialization of the results of scientific and research activity".

    The text of the Law is published in the print media.

