    19:48, 03 December 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev signed amendments to Law on protection of rights of people with disabilities

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed amendments to the Law on protection of the rights of people with disabilities, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislative acts on the issues of protection of the rights of people with disabilities" aimed at improvement of the system on protection of people with disabilities.

