    15:28, 18 November 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev signed Law &#39;On compulsory social health insurance&#39;

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On compulsory social health insurance".

    As the press service of the Akorda informs, the Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps for implementation of five institutional reforms in terms of introduction of the compulsory social health insurance based on the principle of joint liability of the state, employers and citizens.

    The text of the Law is published in the print media.

