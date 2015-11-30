ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On national budget for 2016-2018", the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Law is developed in accordance with the Budgetary Code of Kazakhstan based on the basic forecast of macroeconomic indicators for 2016-2020 and annual addresses of the President of Kazakhstan to the people of the country.

Besides, the Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan "On national budget for 2015-2017" aimed at improvement of macroeconomic indicators of the social and economic development of the country.

The text of the Law is published in the print media.