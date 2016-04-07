19:11, 07 April 2016 | GMT +6
N. Nazarbayev signed Law 'On equity housing construction'
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On equity housing construction", the press service of the Akorda informs.
The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On equity housing construction" providing for modernization of the system of equity housing construction and additional guarantees in this sphere.
The text of the Law is published in the print media.