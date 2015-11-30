EN
    17:30, 30 November 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev signed Law on guaranteed transfer from National Fund of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of Kazakhstan for 2016-2018," the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund for 2016-2018" aimed at the approval of the volume of the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund to the national budget for 2016-2018.

    The text of the Law is published in the print media.

