EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:21, 13 November 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev signs Law on self-regulation

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On self-regulation".

    As the press service of the president informs, the Law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms. The document defines the legal ground for self-regulation of entities of professional and entrepreneurship activity and regulates conditions, order of establishment and operation of self-regulated organizations and their status.

    The text of the Law is published in the print media.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan 100 specific steps News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!