N. Nazarbayev started new tradition by personally participation in General Council of WTO - K. Brauner

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev started a new tradition by personally participating in the sitting of the General Council of WTO, Deputy Director General of the WTO Karl Brauner told in an interview.

"The process of talks on joining the WTO was beneficial for Kazakhstan itself. The country has had a lot of important reforms. Speaking of the atmosphere at the sitting of the General Council of the WTO, it was unique. It was the first time when the president of a candidate-country came for participation in the event personally," K. Brauner said.

He stressed that Kazakhstan had all the opportunity for development.

"Given the role Kazakhstan plays in the region, natural resources, Kazakhstan exerts all the efforts to reduce its dependence on primary resources and diversify its economy. When I was a minister of economy of Germany arrived in Almaty 15 years ago for the first time, so I can objectively assess the potential of Kazakhstan," K. Brauner noted.

He also noted the role of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the process of the talks on WTO accession.