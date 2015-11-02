N. Nazarbayev supports initiatives of B. Obama in sphere of nonproliferation of nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with US Secretary of State John Kerry, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President of Kazakhstan welcomes the first visit of J. Kerry to the region and Kazakhstan.

"When I was in New York I met with President Barack Obama, we discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation. Since the first days of our independence we have been cooperating with the USA, and the people of Kazakhstan are thankful for constant support of our independence and development of the economy. Presently, there are about 500 companies with the American assets are operating in Kazakhstan. We are determined to continue to closely cooperate," the Head of State said.

N. Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan and the USA cooperated in the sphere of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation of nuclear weapons. In this regard, N. Nazarbayev said that he supported the initiatives of B. Obama in this sphere.

The US Secretary of State noted that he highly praised the results of the talks of N. Nazarbayev and B. Obama in New York, where the sides discussed such issues as nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, combating extremism, situation in Afghanistan and fighting the terrorists of the Islamic State.

Besides, J. Kerry expressed his confidence that the close partnership of Kazakhstan and the USA would help in implementation of five institutional reforms and the National Plan "100 specific steps".

"The USA are among the biggest investors of Kazakhstan. Today, I have met with representatives of the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan, and they expressed their satisfaction with the progress they made in Kazakhstan," J. Kerry added.