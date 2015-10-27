N. Nazarbayev thanked Japan for helping people from regions suffering from nuclear-weapon tests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to Japan for helping people from the regions that suffered from the consequences of nuclear-weapon tests, the President said upon completion of the talks with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in the Akorda.

The Head of State emphasized that every meeting of leaders of the two countries meant dialogue between the countries.

"Kazakhstan highly praises Japan's efforts to help people from the regions that suffered from the consequences of nuclear-weapon tests, especially those who suffered from the nuclear-weapon tests at the Semipalatinsk polygon. We are very grateful to you for your help," N. Nazarbayev noted.

The President reminded that Japan allocated more than USD 200 bln for development of Kazakhstan within the official assistance.

"We are interested in future deepening of our relations. The locomotive of our bilateral relations is trade and economic cooperation. Kazakhstan is the biggest trade and economic partner of Japan in Central Asia," N. Nazarbayev added.