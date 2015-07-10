EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:49, 10 July 2015 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev thinks important to involve Afghanistan into integration processes

    None
    None
    UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev thinks it is important to involve Afghanistan into the integration processes of the region. The Kazakh President told at the SCO summit in Ufa today.

    "The SCO has to stay committed to the principle of openness and remain an attractive for joining organization. Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Iran and Turkey expressed their willingness to work within the organization. I think all these countries have to be supported and we have to consider their willingness to work with the organization," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The Head of State also noted that the agenda of the summit had a lot of important issues of security and stability in the region.

    "We have to pay more attention to involvement of Afghanistan into the integration processes in the region, to strengthening of economic and humanitarian cooperation, development of infrastructural projects that were the backbone of the Afghan economy before," N. Nazarbayev added.

    Tags:
    SCO Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!