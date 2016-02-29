EN
    10:55, 29 February 2016 | GMT +6

    N.Nazarbayev to attend festive events on celebration of Gratitude Day March 1

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will partake in festive events dedicated to celebration of the Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan

    on March 1.
    On the same day, the President will meet with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander.

    On March 2, N.Nazarbayev will receive the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

