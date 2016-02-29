N.Nazarbayev to attend festive events on celebration of Gratitude Day March 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will partake in festive events dedicated to celebration of the Day of Gratitude in Kazakhstan

on March 1.

On the same day, the President will meet with Metropolitan of Astana and Kazakhstan Alexander.

On March 2, N.Nazarbayev will receive the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.