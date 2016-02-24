EN
    16:18, 24 February 2016 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev to meet with Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission T. Sargsyan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A meeting of President Nursultan Nazarbayev with Chairman of the Board of

    the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan is planned for February 25, the press service of the Akorda informs.
    The sides will discuss the issues of functioning of the EurAsEC and the priority directions in the work of the Commission planned for this year.

    On the same day, N. Nazarbayev is expected to meet with Secretary General of the International Exhibition Bureau Vicente Loscertales. The interlocutors are planned to discuss the process of preparation for holding of the EXPO-2017 and the contents of the built pavilions.

