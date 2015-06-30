N. Nazarbayev to visit Cuba

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a visit to Cuba, it was informed during the meeting of Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba Rogelio Sierra Diaz.

K. Tokayev noted that Cuba was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Senate informs.

K. Tokayev remembered his visit to Havana in 1995 and his meeting with Comandante Fidel Castro with pleasure. K. Tokayev thinks that it is necessary to use all the available Kazakh-Cuban relations in order to expand the cooperation between the countries. He also thinks that the countries had to develop inter-parliamentary relations, revive contacts between business communities and healthcare, cultural, educational, tourist and agricultural spheres.

K. Tokayev also invited Cuban companies to take part in the EXPO-2017 in Astana.

The Senate Speaker also expressed his hope that the upcoming visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Cuba would be a historical event for bilateral relations and give an additional serious impetus for development of the ties.