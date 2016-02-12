N. Nazarbayev to visit Iran in April

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Minister of Investment and Development Asset Issekeshev paid a visit to Iran, where a series of meetings with the top official of

Iran were held. The organized Kazakh-Iranian business forum and trade mission drew a lot of attention of businessmen. Over 1000 representatives of the business community of the country took part in the event, the press service of the ministry informs.

As a result of the trade mission, the business sphere of Kazakhstan sees great prospects in the market of Iran. Moreover, it can serve as a bridge to the other countries. In turn, Iran also considers Kazakhstan as the access to Russian and Chinese markets.

During the meeting with the top officials of Iran the issues of preparation for the upcoming official visit of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev to Iran this April were discussed.

In whole, the sides agreed to activate the work in several directions. They include trade and investments. Six working groups will be formed in order to work on the progress in cooperation in the spheres of metallurgy and mining, food industry, agro-industrial complex, engineering sector, tourism and the financial sector.

Besides, the issues of increasing the frequency of flights between the two countries, making available payments between the banks of the two countries in foreign currencies and easing of the visa regimes were raised at the meetings as well.