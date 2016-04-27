N. Nazarbayev to visit Saudi Arabia this fall - E. Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia this fall, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov informed.

"Agreement on a visit of the Head of State of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia this fall has been reached. The visit of my colleague is held within the framework of the preparation of the visit of the President of Kazakhstan this fall," E. Idrissov told at the press conference held upon completion of the talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir.

"The President of Kazakhstan plans to visit Saudi Arabia this fall. It will help to strengthen the relations between the countries. We expect that a number of agreements will be reached during the visit. It will be an honor for me to welcome your President in Saudi Arabia. I also invite you, Mr. Idrissov, to visit Saudi Arabia. I would like to continue to promote the relations between our brotherly countries," A. Al-Jubeir said.