N. Nazarbayev: Trilingual education - necessity for children in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presently, children of Kazakhstan need to speak three languages to be able to earn good money for their families in future, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana today.

"I am confident that children absorb information much better than adults. Thus, trilingual education is the necessity for our children. They are children of the modern world, they need to speak the state language, the Russian language which is the language of our communication and the English language that is the world language now, the language of science, innovations and the Internet," N. Nazarbayev said.

According to him, introduction of the trilingual education system within the framework of the secondary school education is a form of preparation of children for the future.