EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:38, 29 June 2016 | GMT +6

    N.Nazarbayev visited JSC AZIA AVTO Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM In the course of the visit to the East Kazakhstan region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed JSC AZIA AVTO and familiarized with an investment project on establishment of a modern auto-industrial cluster.

    The project unites a full-cycle car-making industry and a technological park on manufacturing spare car parts.

    The Head of State was also informed of the technological cycle, production and investment indicators and the project's implementation schedule.

    Besides, the President talked to the employees of the enterprise and wished them successful development and high competitiveness.

    The capacity of the JSC AZIA AVTO project will make 120,000 cars per year. The project aims at satisfying the country's domestic demand  and exporting products to the neighbor countries.

    null 

    Tags:
    Industry East Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!