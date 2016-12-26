06:59, 26 December 2016 | GMT +6
N.Nazarbayev visited Russia’s BIOCAD company
ASTANA-SAINT PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM During his working visit to the Russian Federation, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited BIOCAD enterprise, the press service of Akorda reported.
BIOCAD is Russia’s leading innovative, full-cycle pharmaceuticals manufacturing company. The enterprise applies math modeling principles in clinical research which allows increasing the possibility of choosing most suitable ways of using the medicines.