N. Nazarbayev visited transport and logistics center of Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited a transport and logistics center of Astana.

He was presented a new customs center functioning within the infrastructure of the logistics center. Businessmen can receive all customs services in one place now.

"Customs brokers, inspectors, translators, notary officers, banks' offices are all here," director for business development of "Continental Logistics" LLP (transport and logistics center" Aida Reger told journalists.

The transport and logistics center of Astana is one of the largest and modern regional facilities covering the area of 47 hectares.

According to head of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan Daulet Ergozhin, it is planned that 100% of all cargo traffic will be processing through this center in future. Customs registration took about three days before, and now this time has been reduced to 3 hours maximum.

It is expected that the trade turnover will grow by 20%, which will ensure additional income to the budget of the city amounting to about KZT 25-30 bln.