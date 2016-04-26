ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 900 new enterprises have been built and launched in Kazakhstan over the last five years, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the 24th session of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in Astana today.

"During good years we were established an industry to replace our oil and gas money. Some people could ask why we did not start earlier. Innovations can be introduced in the industry only when a country has money. We were saving money for this work, which means we began at the right time," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President told that 900 new enterprises had been built and launched in Kazakhstan over the last five years. Another 100 enterprises are launched this year. In total, we have established over 1000 new enterprises and began manufacturing over 500 new types of products.

"This part of the economy is growing. This is the time when the value of peace and accord reigning in our country is increasing, because it will allow us to overcome any crises and difficulties," N. Nazarbayev emphasized.