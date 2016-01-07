EN
    08:26, 07 January 2016 | GMT +6

    N. Nazarbayev wished people of Kazakhstan Merry Christmas

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the people of Kazakhstan a Merry Christmas, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    "Dear fellow countrymen! I wish all the people of our country a Merry Christmas!

    This holiday symbolizes the bright power of faith, hope and love and unites people around traditional spiritual values.

    This holiday fills hearts of believers with joy, happiness and heavenly thoughts. This is the time of mutual understanding and mercy, care about our families and friends and about those who need it.

    Along with representatives of the other confessions the orthodox Christians contribute to strengthening of multiethnic harmony in Kazakhstan, stability and unity in our society.

    On this holiday I heartedly wish you all strong health, happiness, prosperity and wellbeing!" the text of the congratulations of the President reads.

