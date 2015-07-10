N. Nazarbayev wished Uzbekistan productive work on post of presiding in SCO country

UFA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev wished Uzbekistan productive work on the post of a presiding in the SCO country.

"I would like to congratulate President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov on the upcoming presidency of Uzbekistan in the SCO. We are ready to render any assistance to Uzbekistan in its work. I wish Uzbekistan productive work on the port of a presiding in the SCO country," N. Nazarbayev said speaking at the enlarged SCO Heads of State sitting in Ufa.

Besides, the Head of State also confirmed the commitment of Kazakhstan to joint work on strengthening of development of the SCO.