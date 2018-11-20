NAC Kazatomprom JSC announces sale of its 40% stake in Caustic JSC.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The tender documentation and Notice to the open two-stage tender are posted on the web portal of NAC Kazatomprom JSC (www.kazatomprom.kz). The starting price for 40% of shares is 3 832 701 000 (three billion eight hundred and thirty-two million seven hundred and one thousand) tenge.

The competitive tender is to be held in accordance with the Unified Rules for the Sale and Restructuring of the Assets of Sovereign Wealth Fund Samruk-Kazyna JSC and organizations, fifty or more percent of shares of which directly or indirectly belong to Samruk-Kazyna JSC on the basis of ownership, approved by the Board of Directors of Samruk-Kazyna JSC and tender documentation, approved by Kazatomprom's Commission on Assets Sale.

Deadline for tender requests submission is December 04, 2018 3 p.m., Astana time.

Caustic JSC is a modern chemical production corresponding to high Kazakhstan and international quality standards. The enterprise produces caustic soda (30,000 tpa), liquid chlorine (26,000 tpa), hydrochloric acid (45,000 tpa), and technical sodium hypochlorite (6,600 tpa). The plant's products are used in many sectors of economy: oil, chemical, medical, food industries, non-ferrous and ferrous metallurgy, etc.

The sale of subsidiaries and affiliates is carried out under the Business Transformation Program, with the aim of optimizing business of NAC Kazatomprom JSC by disposing non-core assets and focusing on nuclear industry.