    00:15, 20 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Nacho Monreal commits future to Arsenal with long-term contract

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Nacho Monreal has signed a long-term contract at Arsenal. The 29-year-old has become the first choice left-back with the Premier League leaders over the past year, having been signed by Arsène Wenger from Málaga for around £8.3m in January 2013.

    The Spaniard, who will be 30 in February, had 18 months to run on his contract but was offered an improved deal as a reward for his performances, according to the Guardian.

    Monreal has played in all of Arsenal's 22 league matches this season and Wenger recently praised the defender, saying: "What has been important is regularity of his performances, the fact he has improved every year since he arrived."
    Photograph: JMP/Rex/Shutterstock

