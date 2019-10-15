Nadal and Djokovic to hold master class in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On October 24, 2019, a charity exhibition match will be held in Nur-Sultan with the participation of the eminent tennis players of the world - Serb Novak Djokovic and Spaniard Rafael Nadal, Kazinform reported with the reference to the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Thus, on October 24 at 12.00 the athletes will participate in a press conference. The event will be held at The Ritz Carlton Astana.

Nadal and Djokovic will hold a masterclass for young talented Kazakhstani tennis players at the Barys Arena. The match will start at the Barys Arena at 7 p.m.