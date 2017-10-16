Nadal continues to lead ATP rankings

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal remained in the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, according to EFE .

Nadal, 16-time Grand Slam champion, maintained the top spot although he lost the Shanghai Rolex Masters final on Sunday against Switzerland's Roger Federer, who came in second.

Britain's Andy Murray occupied the third position, while Croatian Marin Cilic jumped to the fourth.

German Alexander Zverev dropped to fifth.

Austrian Dominic Thiem went up one position to replace Serbian Novak Djokovic, who held the seventh spot.

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov jumped to the eighth spot, while Swiss Stan Wawrinka dropped to the ninth.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 10,465 points

2. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 8,505

3. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 5,290

4. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,505

5. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,400

6. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 3,935

7. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3,765

8. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,590

9. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 3,450

10. David Goffin (Belgium) 2,885.