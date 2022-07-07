EN
    18:48, 07 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Nadal to face Kyrgios in Wimbledon semis

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Men’s second seed Rafael Nadal reserved his place in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals, where he will face Australia's Nick Kyrgios, who ranks 40th in the world, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, risked his chances during the match against American player Taylor Fritz but eliminated the world No. 11 3-2 in London on Wednesday.

    The Spanish veteran beat Fritz with sets of 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 and 7-6 (10-4) in the men's singles quarterfinals at Centre Court.

    The match lasted for four hours and 21 minutes.

    Kyrgios beat Chilean player Cristian Garin with straight sets of 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) in the quarterfinals.

    The men's semifinals will be held on Friday.

    Wimbledon semifinals in men's singles:

    Novak Djokovic (Serbia) vs. Cameron Norrie (UK)

    Nick Kyrgios (Australia) vs. Rafael Nadal (Spain)


