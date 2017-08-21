Nadal tops ATP rankings for first time in 3 years

MADRID. KAZINFORM Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has regained the number one spot in the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings for the first time since July 2014, EFE refers to the ATP.

The 31-year-old was set to take over the ATP top position from Britain's Andy Murray this week, regardless of his performance at the Cincinnati Masters.

Nadal on Friday lost 6-2, 7-5 to Australia's Nick Kyrgios at the quarter-final stage in Ohio.

Murray, who was out of action because of a hip injury, drops to the second spot with 7,150 points.

Switzerland's Roger Federer remained in third place after he withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters with a back injury.

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov jumped into ninth spot after he won the Cincinnati final against Kyrgios, who climbed to 18th place.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,645 points

2. Andy Murray (United Kingdom) 7,150

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 7,145

4. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,690

5. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 5,325

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 4,470

7. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 4,155

8. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,030

9. Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) 3,710

10. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,195.

Representatives of Kazakhstan closest to the Top 100, Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik both climbed one one line reaching 102nd and 103rd places respectively.