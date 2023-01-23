Nail Akhmetzakirov appointed Chief of Judicial Administration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Nail Akhmetzakirov has been appointed Chief of the Judicial Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

Born on May 30, 1983, in Zyryanovsk, East Kazakhstan region, Nail Akhmetzakirov is a graduate of the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities (majoring in Law). In 2008, he graduated from the Modern University for the Humanities of the Russian Federation with a diploma in «Accounting». He holds also a master’s degree in Prosecutor’s Supervision.

Before joining the Prosecutor General’s Office, he worked in prosecution authorities, holding the posts of an aide to district prosecutors, chief prosecutor of the East Kazakhstan region and chief prosecutor of the Yeskarayev Institute of the Kazakhstan Prosecutor General’s Office,

In November 2015, he was appointed First Deputy Rector of the Academy of Law Enforcement Agencies of the Kazakhstan Prosecutor General’s Office.