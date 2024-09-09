Nail Nurov hails start of 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan

Head of the Directorate for preparation and holding of the 5th World Nomad Games Nail Nurov hailed the start of the Games as a success, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

It's safe to say that the Games are already a success. Athletes from all of the 89 countries that were expected came. The great opening ceremony was held yesterday. It’s Monday morning, the ethno-village is bustling, with so much interesting, so many impressions and emotions around. That’s what we have been working toward: to promote a positive image of our country, establish a new tourist product, promote Astana not only as a business and political hub of Eurasian but also as a tourist destination. This is a success, said Nurov.

Today, competitions in seven sports are taking place in the territory of the entho-village near the Kazanat racetrack. Besides, the best musical groups from different regions of Kazakhstan perform on the Oner ordasy main stage on a daily basis.

Many thanks to our fellow citizens, who sent their small encampments, three yurts each. Even through it seems not a lot, however, they are full of history, traditions, artifacts, including with some innovations. There’s plenty to see. Each day, three regions offer their best ethnic projects on the main stage of the village. The Nomad Games are a festival of sport and traditions, added Nurov.

To note, the 5th World Nomad Games will run through September 13 in the Kazakh capital, Astana.